Army reopen Imo road 3yrs after closure over IPOB threat

The Nigerian Army has reopened a major road in Imo State that had remained closed for three years due to persistent security threats linked to suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate.

The road, located along the Lilu–Eketutu corridor and surrounding communities within the Orsu axis of the state, was reopened following a series of clearance operations targeting criminal hideouts in the area.

According to the Army, the development followed sustained operations that led to the discovery and removal of several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) allegedly planted along the route by suspected militants.

Troops also uncovered an IED manufacturing facility believed to have been operated by the armed group, where weapons, ammunition, and materials used in the production of explosives were recovered.

The Army said explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists successfully disconnected multiple devices planted along the road, preventing potential casualties and enabling the restoration of movement along the corridor.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Olabisi Ayeni, said troops maintained operational momentum despite encountering several explosions triggered by planted explosives during the clearance operation.

“During the operation, troops discovered an improvised explosive device-making factory and recovered several items including Biafran flags and insignia, ammunition, pipes used for priming explosives, pistol magazines, double-barrel guns, CCTV cameras and electrical wires suspected to have been used in fabricating explosive devices,” Ayeni said.

He added that additional explosives concealed within the area were carefully disconnected and destroyed by the explosive ordnance disposal team.

The Army noted that the reopened road serves as a critical route for surrounding communities, providing access for residents and facilitating the movement of goods and services that had been disrupted for years due to insecurity.

The military also reiterated its determination to sustain pressure on criminal networks threatening peace across the South-East.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting law-abiding citizens and restoring stability in affected communities,” the statement said, urging residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.