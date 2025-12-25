Army releases Borno mosque bomber’s identifies

The headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai, Nigerian Army, has confirmed that the explosion at a mosque in Borno State, disclosing that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

This came after The Guild had reported that seven worshippers died and 35 others sustained varying degrees of injuries following the blast at Al-Adum Jumaat Mosque in the Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Borno State.

In an update on Thursday, Theatre Command spokesman, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said investigations revealed that a Boko Haram terrorist was responsible for the attack that inside the mosque during the evening Maghrib prayer session.

“Preliminary findings indicate the incident was caused by a suspected Boko Haram terrorist (BHT) suicide bomber, who detonated an improvised explosive device, killing himself and two civilians on the scene.

“The troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, other sister security agencies, the Borno State Government, and NEMA, responded promptly, securing and cordoning off the affected area to prevent further harm and ensure public safety,” the statement added.

Uba said 32 casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital and the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for medical attention.

“Two of the injured civilians were later confirmed dead at the hospital, while two others are currently in critical condition. The remaining injured persons are stable and receiving appropriate medical care.”

Assuring residents of their safety this festive season, Lt. Col. Uba said troops and other security agencies have intensified surveillance and security measures within Maiduguri and surrounding areas.