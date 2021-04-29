Army reiterates commitment to annihilating Boko Haram, other terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has reiterated the commitment of the army to the total annihilation of Boko Haram, and other terrorists from Nigeria, adding that more strategies are being deployed for renewed offensive operations against the state’s enemies.

Attahiru said that Boko Haram had been defeated in many encounters with the Nigerian army troops and would continue to be defeated until they are totally annihilated from Nigeria.

He added that the new military leadership since coming on board has been seeking ways and exploring all available options in protecting the country from internal and external aggression and protecting her territorial integrity.

Briefing newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday, Attahiru disclosed that Boko Harman and their co-travelers were defeated and suffered heavy casualties in Mainok, a town in Borno State and other formations in recent weeks.

“We will take on Boko Haram decisively, and we are committed to the focus of the operations which is the total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria, ” Attahiru assured.

The COAS who was visiting the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri for the fifth time since his appointment four months ago said that the regular visit was to boost the morale of the troops, reassure them and listen to any issues affecting them.

Attahiru also said that the visits were to convey to them goodwill messages from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that it was also to reiterate Buhari’s commitment that he would continue to provide them the needed resources they would require to execute the fight against insurgency and other violent groups across Nigeria.

Earlier while welcoming the COAS, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.–Gen. Farouq Yahaya, lauded the regular visit by the COAS which he said had continued to boost the morale of the troops.

“We are honoured, we are grateful, we are encouraged by those visits. “You provided us guidance, logistics, and other things we required. We are most grateful for those visits,” Yahaya said.

The COAS while in Borno interacted with the troops, held meetings with theatre and component commanders, and visited injured soldiers receiving treatment at the 7 Division Military Hospital.

