Army recovers six motorcycles after clash against Zamfara bandits

As part of ongoing efforts to rid vulnerable communities in the northern region of banditry, troops of the Nigerian Army confronted terrorists along the Tsafe–Funtua highway in Zamfara State, recovering six motorcycles used by the insurgents in their operations.

The recovery followed a heavy gunfight between the soldiers and the armed men, which forced the attackers to retreat in disarray, abandoning their motorcycles and other belongings.

The clash occurred near Marabar Kyaware, along the highway, when the bandits ambushed troops of Operation FANSAR YAMMA during a routine patrol aimed at tracking down bandits terrorizing residents in the area.

The encounter, which lasted for over an hour, reportedly left several of the attackers injured before they fled into the surrounding forest, abandoning their motorcycles.

While the bandits escaped the scene, the gallant Nigerian troops were said to have pursued them, eventually recovering the items left behind by the fleeing gunmen.

In addition to the motorcycles, troops also discovered an explosive device, later confirmed to be a military mortar bomb.

The device was safely detonated by operatives from the Police Bomb Disposal Unit in Gusau.

However, the incident was not without civilian casualties, as a 27-year-old refugee identified as Aliyu Muhammad lost his life after being struck by stray bullets. His remains have since been released to his family for burial.

“While the troops stood their ground and forced the bandits to flee, it was tragic that a civilian lost his life to stray fire,” a military source disclosed.

To prevent further attacks, security operatives have since intensified joint patrols along the Tsafe–Funtua highway and have reassured residents of their safety.