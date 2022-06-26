Army recovers six guns, others from IPOB’s Anambra, Enugu hideouts

The Nigerian Army through its troops of 302 Regiment have recovered no fewer than six guns and other items from hideouts of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) across Anambra and Enugu States.

Arms recovered during the raid operations include two AK-47 rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles, one locally fabricated gun, one double barrel gun, and seven live cartridges.

Other items recovered include: one Lexus, a Toyota Highlander SUV, two motorcycles and three power generators.

The operation was said to have been carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services, and Nigeria Police Force.

Through a statement released by the Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Sunday, in Abuja, the clearance operation was conducted on Saturday where troops cleared IPOB fire positions and Improvised Explosive Devices to dislodge the criminals from their hideouts.

According to the statement: “Similarly, troops of 103 Battalion conducted a raid operation on IPOB/ ESN camp at Nkwere Inyi Forest in Oji River Local Government of Enugu State. The encounter forced the criminals to flee in disarray, while troops recovered one Lexus and a Toyota Highlander SUV suspected to have been snatched by the criminals. Other items recovered include two motorcycles, one double barrel gun, and seven live cartridges.”

The Army Spokesperson further enjoined the public to continue to support troops with credible information on the activities of the criminal elements in the region.

