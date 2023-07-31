Army recovers over 130 arms, others in Plateau

The Nigerian Army has recovered over 130 illegal small arms, light weapons, and ammunitions from suspects in Plateau State and other regions of its operations.

Meanwhile, the Army through Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has handed over the weapons seized from suspected criminals to the National Centre For The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), to reduce crime rate across the country.

The Commander o the operation, Maj-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, disclosed the number during a handing over ceremony on Monday at Headquarters OPSH in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Abubakar said that the troops of OPSH have recorded tremendous success recently in stemming the tide of criminal activities on communities and individuals within its Joint Operation Area.

The Commander noted that troops have maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic operations and moving into the hinterlands to protect isolated communities in the conduct of ongoing operations.

He stated that these have led to the neutralisation of several bandits, arrest of suspects, recovery of weapons, the capture of gunrunners, and prosecution of some of those culpable in fanning the embers of crisis in OPSH AOR.

He also stated that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches have been employed at community, local government, and State government levels to ensure the mandate of OPSH is achieved.

Abubakar revealed that recent operational strides by troops of OPSH had led to the recovery of 130 small and light weapons from unauthorized persons.

He commended the troops for their resilience and huge success recorded in curtailing criminal activities and recovery of numerous illicit weapons.

He also lauded spirited citizens who gave actionable information to troops, that led to the huge success recorded, and called on the general public to support the ongoing operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV.

Receiving the recovered arms and weapons, the Coordinator North Central Geopolitical zone, National Centre For The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Major General Hamza Bature (retd), applauded security agencies for their efforts towards having an illicit arm-free society.

He disclosed that the agency would continue to cooperate with Operation SAFE HAVEN towards ridding society of illegal arms and weapons.

Highlights of the event was the handing over of the recovered arms, weapons, and ammunition to the National Centre For The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons and a group photograph.

