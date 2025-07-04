Army recovers 56 bombs from Borno gunmen

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai have uncovered a significant cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists beneath a major bridge linking Marte and Dikwa in Borno State.

As learnt, the bombs were planted by terrorists with the intent to target soldiers and civilians traveling along the busy route.

The IEDs were reportedly recovered by troops of the 24th Brigade during a targeted clearance operation in the terrorism-plagued region.

According to a statement issued by the military on Friday, the explosives were discovered by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams deployed from both the Marte and Dikwa Forward Operating Bases during the mission.



The military also confirmed that surveillance activities in the area have been intensified, and troops are conducting a thorough sweep to prevent further threats.

“So far, a total of 56 fully prepared IEDs have been safely recovered from the location. Controlled procedures are currently underway to render the remaining devices safe for complete recovery and disposal.

“This successful operation has prevented a potentially catastrophic attack and reaffirms the vigilance, expertise, and commitment of Nigerian troops in safeguarding key infrastructure and civilian lives within the North East theatre.”