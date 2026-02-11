Army recovers 2,000 ammunition, grenades from Kogi bandits

The Nigerian Army has recovered to the tune of 2,000 firearms of ammunition and grenades from a gang of bandits in Kogi.

Operatives of the military staged an intense raid and cleared a bandit camp, recovering eight boxes of 7.62 x 54 link ammunition, each containing bandoliers of 250 rounds, totalling 2,000 rounds, as well as one box of high-velocity grenades.

In a statement released by the Army on Wednesday, a duo, Kachalla Ibrahim and one other simply identified as Shuaibu and their gang fled off their hideout which was set ablaze to prevent any reoccupation or future use.

Meanwhile, sustained aggressive patrols and offensive actions continue in the area to pursue fleeing elements, disrupt regrouping efforts, and maintain pressure on the criminal network.

The Army reaffirms its unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist and bandit strongholds, protecting civilian lives, and restoring lasting peace across the North.