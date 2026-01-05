Army probes soldier link to Akwa Ibom teenager’s death

The Nigerian Army has launched an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel, who was allegedly shot by a soldier attached to Sterling Petrochemical and Fertiliser Limited in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident reportedly followed a confrontation between the teenager and the soldier after the boy challenged the officer over alleged sexual harassment of his 15-year-old sister, Miracle Daniel, while they were returning from a church service overnight.

According to an eyewitness, it took place along Akongntekong Road in Ete community, Ukpum Ete clan, Ikot Abasi LGA, where the soldier was said to be stationed near a residential area housing expatriates.

The witness, Anthony Akpan, said the girl crossed the road to urinate while her brother waited for her, and the soldier followed her and allegedly made advances on her.

He said the girl snubbed the soldier, who then felt belittled and spanked her buttocks. The girl in turn hurled abuse at the soldier, while the younger brother, who saw everything that transpired, joined his sister in insulting the soldier.

Angered by the boy’s insults, the soldier allegedly opened fire, killing him instantly. The gruesome scene sparked panic and chaos in the area, according to Akpan.

“When the soldier rained the magazine on the boy, he died immediately in a pool of his blood, and the soldier ran inside the compound. Later, his colleagues came out and dragged the body inside,” the witness added.

He said the pandemonium that erupted spoiled the New Year celebration, and even a BMW belonging to a former Adviser to the Ikot Abasi Chairman on Political Matters, Obong Uyai Udoiwod, which drove into the scene, was damaged during the crisis.

Reacting to the incident, Patrick Udoma, Publicity Secretary of Mboho Ukpum Ete, described the killing as unacceptable and called for justice.

“This act is perceived as terrorism and unacceptable by the people of Ukpum Ete clan,” Udoma said, demanding that appropriate punishment be meted out to what he described as a “trigger-happy” soldier.

The crisis reportedly led to damage to a vehicle belonging to a former political adviser who drove into the area during the unrest.

Confirming the development, Captain Lawal Mohamed, Army Public Relations Officer of 2 Brigade, Mbiokporo, said the matter was already before the military police.

“The incident has been handled by the military police and is currently under investigation,” he stated.

The Army assured that the outcome of the investigation would determine further disciplinary action, as the community continues to demand accountability and justice for the slain teenager