Army prepares female soldiers for fight against bandits, others

The Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC) has rolled out plans to commence a 7 days Field Training Exercise (FTX) for its troops aimed at preparing them for the fight against bandits and other crimes across the country.

The exercise which would hold from August 27 to September 2, 2022 in Giri-Gwagwalada axis of Abuja is said to designed to test the troop’s Leadership skills, Physical fitness, Team work, Military Operations Other than War among other military drills.

The exercise would also provide a platform to ascertain troops’ preparedness towards supporting all the Nigerian Army’s engagements.

Through a statement released by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations NAWC, Hashimu Abdullahi, in Abuja, on Thursday, communities living around Gwagwalada, Giri, Tugan Maji, Ana-Gada, Gudumba, Tagilogo and Makalma in Abuja are enjoined not to panic on seeing mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment from the said date.

Abdullahi stated that residents are enjoined to go about their normal daily routine activities and report any breach of security to the nearest authority.

The Spokesperson said that members of the communities are advised to stay away from the exercise area during the entire period of the FTX.

According to the statement: ‘You are please requested to use your medium to disseminate and enlighten the general public, particularly the inhabitants of the aforementioned areas. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the esteem regards of the Acting Commander of the Corps.”

