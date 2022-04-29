Army prepares 197 soldiers for peace keeping in Gambia

In order to restore peace and stability across Gambia, the Nigerian Army is prepared to deploy 197 soldiers to participate in the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), peacekeeping mission in the country.

The army stated that it was committed to deploying quality peacekeepers for global peace and security as support and that out of 197 troops heading to The Gambia, 185 were soldiers while 12 others were officers expected to perform other activities.

It disclosed that adequate plans were been put in place to ensure that the troops are equipped with operational arms and gadgets in order to enable them discharge their peace keeping skills efficiently.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of Nigerian Company 7 which will soon head for the tiny West African state, on Thursday, in Kaduna, the Chief of Operations, Army Headquarters, Olufemi Akinjobi, disclosed that before now, Nigeria had deployed six separate companies to the Gambia for the same peace keeping purpose.

Akinjobi said that the ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia was established as an intervention mission to resolve the constitutional crisis that followed the disputed presidential election of 2016.

The Chief of Operations, who was represented by Director, Peace Operations, Army Headquarters, Zakari Abubakar, explained that Nigeria had successfully participated in 40 peacekeeping missions across the globe and deployed more than100,000 peacekeepers since 1960.

According to him, the mission had helped restore peace and stability across many ECOWAS states.

On his part, the Commandant of the Centre, Auwal Fagge, said that the centre had within the last four weeks refreshed the troops on some tactical aspects of peacekeeping training and it included base camp security, patrols, cordon and search, as well as escort of VIPs, amongst others.

Fagge enjoined the troops to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and to bring to bear what they have learnt and that they should fulfill the mandate of the mission and strictly adhere to the rules of engagement.

he further charged the troops to carry out their duties bearing in mind the multinational nature of the mission as well as cultural and religious diversities in the operating environment.

