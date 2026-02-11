Army postpones scholarship screening for fallen soldiers’ children

The Headquarters 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has announced a postponement to the screening and verification exercise for children of deceased personnel under the Nigerian Army Education Sponsorship Scheme for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Originally planned to take place across multiple geopolitical zones from 2 February to 6 March 2026, the exercise has been postponed and will now run nationwide from 9 February to 13 March 2026.

In particular, for individuals within the 82 Division’s area of responsibility, including those under the 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, the screening will be conducted at the Headquarters 82 Division in Enugu.

The exercise for this region will take place from 14 to 17 February 2026, with beneficiaries from Cross River State urged to attend the screening at the new location on these specific dates.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Yemi Sokoya.

According to Major Sokoya, the adjustment is intended to facilitate a smoother, more efficient process, allowing for better coordination across the country and the timely completion of the screening for all qualified applicants.

Meanwhile, parents, guardians, and beneficiaries are reminded to bring all relevant documentation as previously outlined to avoid delays.

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to the educational welfare of the children of fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.