Army picks 15 drug peddlers during raid in Kaduna

No fewer than 14 suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army during a series of raids aimed at curbing the use and sale of illicit drugs across Kaduna State.

The operations were conducted by operatives of Operation FANSAR YANMA, targeting known black spots in areas including Kawo, Mando, and Rigasa within the state capital.

As gathered, the raids, carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, were part of broader efforts to dismantle networks that enable drug abuse and trafficking.

According to a military source, the exercise led to the recovery of various illicit substances, including hard drugs and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

In addition to the seizures, the troops also intercepted a tricycle allegedly abandoned by fleeing hoodlums.

“The Army is determined to rid the state of criminal elements and their drug suppliers. These substances not only destroy lives but also embolden bandits and terrorists,” a senior military officer stated.

The suspects, along with the confiscated substances, have since been handed over to the Task Force Investigation Team for screening and possible prosecution.