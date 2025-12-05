Army, NYSC collaborate to protect Borno corps members against bandits

To ensure the safety of corps members amid rising bandit attacks, the Nigerian Army has partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to provide security for members serving in Borno State.

The renewed collaboration followed a courtesy visit by the Borno NYSC leadership to the military command, where both sides reviewed ongoing support efforts and agreed to deepen coordination.

The engagement took place on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Theatre Command in Maiduguri, led by the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and the Borno NYSC State Coordinator, Nasir Bello.

Speaking during the visit, Abubakar said the NYSC remained essential to promoting national unity and development.

“The successful return of NYSC orientation camps in the state is an indication of the significant improvement in the security situation in Borno,” he said.

“The command remains steadfast in guaranteeing the safety and welfare of corps members, especially ahead of the forthcoming local government elections,” he stated.

In his remarks, Bello appreciated the Theatre Command for its consistent support to the scheme and for sustaining the partnership that has enabled corps members to continue serving in the state.

With both institutions reaffirming their cooperation, the Army and NYSC say the strengthened partnership will help maintain stability and ensure the safety of corps members across Borno