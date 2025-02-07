Army neutralizes Zamfara bandit leader, recovers arms

In a decisive military operation, troops of Operation Fansan Yanma, working under Operation Show No Mercy, have successfully eliminated a high-profile bandit leader, Kachalla Gwammade along with four of his fighters.

The troops, working in coordination with local vigilante groups, engaged the armed bandits in an intense gunfight, leading to the deaths of five bandits.

During the operation, security forces also seized three motorcycles and multiple firearms.

The mission was executed by soldiers stationed at Hannu Tara camp, positioned along the Magami–Dan Sadau highway.

The operation took place in Ruwan Dawa village, located in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Kachalla Gwammade, a key terror commander, was known to operate from Chabi village, situated in the northeastern part of Maru LGA.

He was also linked to the late Kachalla Sani Black, a notorious warlord who was recently eliminated as part of ongoing military efforts.

This successful raid is part of an intensified crackdown on terrorist activities across Zamfara State, particularly in the North West.