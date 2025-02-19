Army neutralizes two Boko Haram commanders terrorizing Borno

The troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully neutralised two Boko Haram commanders terrorizing residents of Lokodissa, a community in Borno State.

It was learnt that other members of the group fled from the scene after discovering that the leaders of the groups had died from the gunshot wounds sustained during a face-off with the Army.

The army ambushed the terrorists around 11:50 p.m. yesterday; a gun battle ensued with the insurgents, which led to the killing of the two commanders.

Following the gun battle and the death of the terrorists, troops conducted a sweep of their hideout and recovered various items, including an AK-47 rifle (Registration No. 21976), an empty magazine, a Baofeng radio, four bicycles, a bottle of methylated spirit, 25 packets of drugs, 10 syringes, and eight sachets of Maggi seasoning.

The operation that led to the killing of the Boko Haram commanders was part of Operation Desert Sanity IV/Diligence Search under Operation Hadin Kai.

Military officials confirmed that no casualties were recorded on the side of the troops, making the operation a successful strike against the terrorists.