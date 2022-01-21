Army neutralizes three kidnappers terrorizing Plateau

Nigeria Army through the Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has neutralised three notorious kidnappers terrorizing residents and communities in Jos, Plateau.

The criminal gang, which were said to have been on the watchlist of the armed forces, were believed to be behind all the recent kidnapping activities within Jos and environs which have left residents in fear over the insecurities their menace had on their communities.

As disclosed through a statement released on Friday by the force Media Officer of the task force, Ishaku Takwa, he explained that the gang, suspected to also be behind the attack on the Jos custodial centre, were neutralised around Gyero, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau after engaging the troops in a fierce gun battle.

The area was said to be where the gang usually met to plan their attacks before carrying out the nefarious activities in the communities, adding that when the troops stormed the hideout, they immediately opened fire at the troops who fought back and eventually neutralized three members of the gang.

“Troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, have neutralised a notorious gang of kidnap syndicate on the plateau.

“The syndicate met its waterloo when our troops tracked the members to Gyero general area, where they usually meet plan how to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the troops, opened fire; our troops responded with superior fire power resulting in the neutralisation of three members of the notorious gang,” he said.

The media officer further disclosed that arms were recovered from the kidnappers included; one AK-47 Rifle, two AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition and one tricycle, adding that other items found on them were ; one itel and one techno phone, two sharp knives and two military head warmers.

