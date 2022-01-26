Report on Interest
under logo

Muslim students urge FG, others to fast-track April salary…

The Guild

FG sets common goal for skills acquisition programmes across…

The Guild

Photo: Tinubu, Lagos APC new chairman, other members meet…

The Guild
Metro

Army neutralizes ISWAP terrorists, destroy hideouts in Borno

By Esther Kalu
The Nigeria Army through the Gallant Troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in collaboration with 19 Brigade Baga have neutralized  The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP)  terrorists and destroyed their purported hideouts  during an offensive clearance operations between Cross kauwa and Gudumbali  axis in Borno State.

 

An  identified night market where ISWAP members were said to have been converging to plan their attacks was said to have been invaded by the military personnel who engaged them in a gun duel and dislodged them.

As disclosed  through their social media handle on Wednesday, the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State, were said to have destroyed and burnt the identified BokoHaram/ISWAP night market at Gumsuri axis of the state. 
Esther Kalu 318 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: