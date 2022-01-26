Army neutralizes ISWAP terrorists, destroy hideouts in Borno

The Nigeria Army through the Gallant Troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in collaboration with 19 Brigade Baga have neutralized The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and destroyed their purported hideouts during an offensive clearance operations between Cross kauwa and Gudumbali axis in Borno State.

An identified night market where ISWAP members were said to have been converging to plan their attacks was said to have been invaded by the military personnel who engaged them in a gun duel and dislodged them.