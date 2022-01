The Nigerian Army has neutralized members of a notorious stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and recovered various arms at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The operation was said to have been a joint operations conducted with other sister security agencies which led to the dislodging of the IPOB members at Lilu which is a border town between Imo and Anambra States, known to be used as an operational base of the dissidents.