Army neutralizes five ISWAP terrorists, recovers arms in Borno, Yobe

The Nigeria Army through its troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force(JTF), North East(NE) Operation HADIN KAI(OPHK) has neutralized five Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists, (ISWAP) and recovered different arms during their operation in Borno, Yobe states.

In consolidating on their operational feat against Boko Haram(BH) and ISWAP, the troops were said to have eliminated the criminal elements in a fierce encounter at Goniri, Yobe State which was executed in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF).

As disclosed by the force’s Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday, the neutralization was done during a clearance operation code named “Operation DOMINANCE I, along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village.

Nwachukwu stated that on 29th January, the gallant troops neutralized two BH/ISWAP terrorists following a ferocious battle, while others, bowing to troops’ superior firepower retreated in disarray, adding that the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle. These are aside other equipment recovered by troops.

Also, he disclosed that the troops in conjunction with CJTF are currently, combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

Meanwhile, he said that Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno State suffered a bloody nose on 30 January 2022, as troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI deployed at Forward Operating Base Magumeri came in contact with the terrorists while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area.

According to him, during the firefight that ensued, the dogged troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered three AK47 Rifles , one magazine, quantity 23 of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, among others.

He further enjoined the citizens of Yobe and Borno states to support the troops immensely with actionable information on the movement of any insurgent in their localities so as to curb their criminal activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

