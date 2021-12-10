Army neutralizes five bandits, arrests 19 others in Benue, Taraba

The Nigerian Army has neutralized five bandits, arrested 19 other criminals, and rescued three persons that had been in captivity across Benue and Taraba States.

Aside from the arrested bandits, the military also recovered 15 different arms, 62 separate calibers of ammunition were recovered from the gunmen.

As learnt, the troops attached to operation tagged Whirl Stroke’, recorded these achievements around Atinyogo, Gbise, and Gbor towns in Katsina-Ala Local Government; Tyotsar Mbacher village under Shitile Council Ward of Ukum LGA and Igumale community in Ado council in Benue state.

Other locations were: Kayio village in Wukari LGA of Taraba State; Kutara and Ruga Ahmadu Rufai community under Gurdi Ward in Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

These were disclosed by Acting Director, Defence Media operations, Benard Onyeuko, and he added that troops held peace and security meetings with critical stakeholders as non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity that had affected business activities within the state.

Onyeuko hinted that one of the meetings was held at the Force Headquarters of Operation WHIRL STROKE in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Issues discussed at the meeting was said to have centered on how to find lasting solutions to the security challenges.

