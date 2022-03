In continuation of ongoing clearance operations and dominating the battlefield, the Nigerian Army comprising troops of Operation Desert Sanity has raided several ISWAP/BokoHaram hideouts and disarmed terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Wulgo and Marte axis in Borno State.

Confirming the development through their social media handle on Tuesday, the Army stated that troops also recovered large cache of Weapons, ammunition and two gun trucks amongst others from the gunmen.

