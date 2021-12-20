Army neutralizes Boko Haram commander, others in Adamawa

One of Boko Haram terrorist leader, Modu Oukoucha, has been reported killed alongside dozens of other members of the group during an engagement with the Nigerian Army in Adamawa State.

As gathered, the gunmen had been terrorising the state before they met their end, killing residents, as well as inflicting dozens of others with different degrees of injuries across Adamawa.

Aside from these, it was learnt that the terrorists during different attacks, set residents home ablaze and cart away their property including foodstuffs.

Confirming the clashes that resulted in the murder Boko Haram leader, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, said that Oukoucha and other members of the group were neutralized yesterday.

Ahmed, through a short statement on his official social media handle, said that the clashes occured in Sabon Gari community in Madagali Local Government area of the state.

According to him, the terrorists were killed by the troops of 28 Task Force brigade of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to restore peace across the state.

