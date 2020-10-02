Army neutralises over 800 bandits, rescues 321 kidnapped victims in 3months

The Nigerian Military has disclosed that it neutralised no fewer than 869 Boko Haram and other terrorists group members and rescued 321 kidnapped victims across the country’s various geopolitcal zones between July and September 2020.

It explained that military unrelenting, committed efforts while operating with sister security agencies in various theatres of operation across the geopolitical zones was responsibe for the feat.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said that during the period under review, troops engaged in series of land, maritime and air operations, involving both kinetic and non-kinetic activities across the country in major and subsidiary operations.

Giving the breakdown in a statement released to newsmen on Friday, Enenche said that the land operations conducted include clearance, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments and aggressive patrols.

Others, he said, were maritime operations involving anti-piracy, anti-illegal bunkering, anti-crude oil theft and anti-pipeline vandalism operations among others.

He said the operations resulted in the deletion of several terrorists and bandits, inhibition of activities of economic saboteurs as well as exposures and obviation of other criminal activities.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria from 1 July to 30 September 2020 neutralized 869 criminal elements and rescued 321 kidnapped victims across the country.

“Furthermore, a cumulative total of Nine Million, Forty Thousand, Three Hundred (9,040,300) litres of stolen AGO and Thirty Three Thousand Five Hundred (33, 500.00) litres of DPK were recovered.

“A total of 1,708 arrests were made as well as recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition. Also, a cumulative total of Thirty Seven Thousand One Hundred and Seventeen (37,117) barrels of stolen crude oil was recovered. Additionally, a cumulative total of Nine Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seven Thousand (914,707) litres of stolen PMS was recovered.

“In addition, several criminal elements, including high profile members were killed in action while others arrested, sometimes together with their families as well as informants and gunrunners. Besides, there are records of scores of them surrendering to troops due to overwhelming superior firepower,” the statement said.

He assured that the Armed Forces would sustain the offensive and would not relent until peace and normalcy was restored to every troubled zone of Nigeria.