Army neutralises five terrorists during clashes in Kaduna

The troop of the Nigerian military deployed to restore peace and harmony across Kaduna State has killed no fewer than five terrorists during clashes in Giwa Local Government.

As gathered, the terrorists were neutralized after the troops foiled their plans to launch another attack in Kwanan Bataro community of Giwa council in the state.

The statistics of terrorists killed were confirmed on Monday by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, through a statement made available to newsmen.

He noted that the troop’s members were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa local government when they received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town, and immediately mobilised to Marke and Ruheya where they engaged them.

According to him, the outlawed gang members, on sighting the troops, attempted to escape to avoid being attacked by the advancing forces but the plan proved abortive.

The troops, however, cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro and engaged the terrorists in a firefight, during which five of them were neutralized.

Part of the statement reads: “Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has expressed satisfaction with the operational feedback, and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received.

“The governor has encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

