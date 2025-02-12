28.6 C
Lagos
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Army nabs Katsina doctor for treating injured bandit

The Nigerian army in Katsina State has arrested a medical doctor providing treatment to notorious bandits, including a wanted gang leader, Usman Modi Modi.

The doctor, Lawan Ado, a resident of Safana Local Government Area, was apprehended after intelligence reports linked him to offering medical care to injured bandits in their hideouts.

During interrogation, Ado admitted to treating multiple bandits, with his first patient being Usman Modi Modi, who was wounded during a confrontation with the Yan Kyanbara vigilante group.

“He was initially taken to a hospital in Taskiya, but two days later, they brought me to continue his treatment. I received N18,000 for my service,” Ado confessed.

Further investigations by the Army revealed that he also attended to other notorious criminals, including a bandit known as Karanboguwa.

Authorities in Katsina consider his arrest a major step in curbing bandit activities in the region.

