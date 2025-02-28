Army nabs bandit leader terrorizing Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian Army, operating under Operation FANSAN YANMA, have apprehended notorious bandit kingpin Kachallah Nabamamu responsible for widespread terror across Mada, Tsafe, and other parts of Zamfara State.

Nabamamu was apprehended during an ambush by the Nigerian army. The ambush resulted in a violent gun battle that saw the bandit kingpin flee into nearby homes but was swiftly pursued and captured alive by the troops.

Also, during the confrontation, several bandits were neutralized, while some managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, after his arrest, his gang, led by Bakin Malam, retaliated with an attack on Chediya, Bamamu, and Makera villages, threatening to drive out residents unless their leader was freed.

The assault caused panic, forcing many locals to flee. However, Nigerian troops confronted the gang with superior firepower, repelling the bandits and securing the affected areas.

According to counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, sources confirmed that the military launched the well-planned ambush on February 27 in Hegin Mahe, Ruwan Bore, Mada town, Gusau Local Government Area.

He further disclosed that additional air and ground reinforcements were deployed to maintain security while intelligence operations continued to track fleeing bandits.