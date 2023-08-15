Army, LASTMA partner on Lagos traffic management after officers’ clashes

As a measure to end clashes between the Nigerian Army personnel and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, both law enforcement agency have agreed to strengthen partnership on traffic management across the state.

Both agencies agreed on the partnership after a meeting with the LASTMA officials led by General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, while the Army delegation from the 9 Brigade Command was led by Bridgadier General Adegoke Adetuyi.

The partnership came barely 24 hours after a video emanated online showing Military officers beating a LASTMA officials to pulp around Ojota axis of the state.

Oreagba disclosed this at the LASTMA headquarters in Oshodi, described the face-off between Army and LASTMA as unfortunate incident that should not have happened

The LASTMA boss maintained that there is no love lost between the two sisters agencies and that LASTMA personnel would continue to rely on continuous support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the State.

According to him, “we won’t abuse the relationship nor take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between the Army and Lastma for granted”

He maintained that such occurrence would not repeat itself as existing channel of communication would be maintained and additional new hotlines be explored by the two agencies to always resolve issues.

Earlier in his address, Adetuyi said that bad elements prosper when there is division among security agencies, so there is the need for more cordial collaboration and maximum cooperation between all government agencies including LASTMA.

While commending LASTMA Officials for the wonderful work they are doing morning and night, Bridgadier Adetuyi promised that the Nigerian Army particularly the 9 Brigade Command, would continue to render support where necessary to activities of Lastma on our roads and ensure safety of traffic managers in the discharge of their statutory duties.

Other Army Officials in attendance during the visit include Major A.A Nasir (OC MP), Major A. Sanusi, Major A.A Onwemene, Major A.K Ballo and LT T.H Owoyemi.

Also, LASTMA Officials include Director of Operation of LASTMA Mr. Peter Gbejemede, Provost Marshal Mr. Apena Biliaminu, Head, Headquarters Operations (Rover) Mr. Adeoye James, Head of LASTMA Training Mr. Macaulay Modupe-Ore, Head of Police Unit of LASTMA CSP Ajibola Abayomi and Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

