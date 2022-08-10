Army, Lagos Police trade words over officer’s death

Following the recent soldiers’ attack on a policeman, who eventually died, the Lagos Police Command and the Army have traded words over reports claiming that a policeman shot at the soldier during the incident.

The report was said to have been credited to an outgoing GOC 81 Division, Umar Musa claiming that a ‘police officer shot at the soldier during the altercation which clipped him in the ear but narrowly missed his vital parts.

The police stated that in as much as the Command was in a grieving mood, it has decided to toe the line of civility as it is pertinent to stand against misinformation.

It said that during the incident at the Trade Fair area of Lagos State, about thirty Privates of the Nigerian Army attacked five policemen for stopping vehicles along their lane to pave way for a heavy duty truck joining the expressway.

According to the police, after the soldiers had brutalized the officer leading the team, taken out his magazine, and abducted two Inspectors with their rifles, the next Inspector they attempted to attack fired a single shot into the air – an act that made the soldiers retreat.

The command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin stated that the single shot was into the air and that at no point was any soldier hit by the shot.

Hundeyin, through a statement released on Wednesday, in Lagos said that the command challenges the Army authorities to present the soldier allegedly shot for evidence.

According to the statement: “while we mourn our fallen hero, and pray for the total recovery of the second abducted Inspector, we urge Nigerians to disregard the claim that a soldier was shot as there is absolutely no truth to it.

“The Command equally looks forward to the fishing out of the soldiers behind the torture and murder of Inspector Monday Orukpe; and the return of two AK47 rifles and three magazines carted away by the soldiers, in line with the pledge made by the Nigerian Army as conveyed by Brigadier-General KN Nwoko during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Abiodun Alabi.”

Her further stated that the command awaits the report of the panel of inquiry set up by the Army to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the incident.

