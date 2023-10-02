Army kills two IPOBs, recovers abducted victims’ corpses in Imo

Efforts by the Nigerian Army to restore normalcy to South East states yielded result on Monday when troops attached to a Joint Task Force on South East, Operation UDO KA II, has killed no fewer than two members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliates, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Ihube, Aku and Umulolo in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

Aside from the two IPOBs, the Army arrested four others and recovered from gunmen includes different denomination of the Biafra currencies, one new power bike, four motorcycles and solar panels.

The military achieved this on Monday during a gunfight between the Army and IPOB at the gunmen’s den, forcing the terrorists to abandon their camp and fled into the bush, in order to avoid arrest.

After taking over the premises, the military discovered and removed corpses of abducted residents from IPOB camp and set the premise ablaze including the POP cements and petroleum tanker suspected to have been hijacked from hard working Igbo owners trying to make a living.

In a statement released on behalf of the troops by Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, the military men discovered that the camps were being used to perpetuate atrocities such as cannibalism, occultic practices and ritual killings to instil fears into the law abiding citizens.

According to the statement, Troops of Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II on Sunday, 1 October 2023 cleared 4 notorious camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliates the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Ihube, Aku and Umulolo in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

“During the clearance operation troops encountered many Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) enroute the camps. However, due to superior firepower, the irredentist fled into neighbouring forests with Gun Shot Wounds.

“Also The houses of the 2 spiritual leaders/herbalists ( *Dibias* ) that took to their heels were destroyed. Furthermore , the shrine of the wanted terrorist Amobi Chinoso Okafor AKA Temple where human sacrifices are being made was destroyed.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations. All law abiding and good citizens of the South-East region are enjoined to act against these devilish terrorists by providing timely, credible and reliable Information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the terrorist group in the region. Do not be a victim of this sacrilegious criminals descrecrating Igboland”.

