Army kills two IPOB members, arrests four others during clashes in Imo

The Nigerian Army has killed two gunmen and arrested four other members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) during clashes in Orlu axis of Imo State.

It said that the IPOB members clashed with its troops of 34 Artillery Brigade deployed to the state to restore peace and harmony after persistent attacks on public facilities and killed staff of Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC).

The gunmen were said to have been dislodged by the troops during their routine patrol after sighting the gunmen perpetrating their criminal activities in the area.

On sighting the patrol team, the gunmen were said to have engaged the military men and during long minutes of engagements, the troops killed two and disarmed as well as arrested four others.

The agency’s Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, disclosed that the troops achieved the success due to superior firepower displayed by the personnel.

He noted that after the IPOB members realised that they could not overpower the military officers, they ran in different and that the troop went after them, arresting four of the fleeing gunmen.

The Army’s spokeperson, disclosed that one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one Police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, two Motorcycles, four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID cards, afrodisiac, charms and N60,000 were recovered from the gunmen.

He further stated that during an investigation on the suspects’ mobile phones, it revealed gory pictures and videos depicting scenes of cold blooded murders, corpses displayed in shrines and other heinous atrocities committed by the criminals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

