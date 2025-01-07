Army kills two gunmen over four soldiers murder in Rivers

After many weeks of investigations, the Nigerian Army has killed two members of a kidnappers gang responsible for the murder of four soldiers and abduction of two Korean expatriates in Rivers State.

The kidnappers were killed by the troops after they were engaged at a makeshift camp in Kalaogbokolo, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers.

This feat was disclosed by the spokesman to the Nigerian Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Danjuma explained the operation was carried out following credible intelligence that revealed the suspects returned to the community from their hideouts weeks after perpetrating the act.

He also noted that the troops seized a cache of deadly weapons and ammunition during a raid on a hideout including an AK-47 rifle, a Fabrique National rifle, and a pump action shotgun,

Other weapons recovered were two locally made rifles, three AK-47 magazines, three rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

According to Danjuma, “The gang killed four soldiers and abducted two Korean expatriates working for Daewoo Nigeria Limited on Dec. 12, 2023. Two of the gang members were apprehended during the operation but were neutralized while attempting to escape into the bush following a lengthy chase by the soldiers”.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates that, regardless of how long it takes, criminals involved in such heinous acts will face severe consequences for their actions.

“We assure citizens of the division’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and we encourage them to continue providing actionable intelligence on the activities of criminal gangs,” he added.