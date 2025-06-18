Army kills two Borno gunmen during Naval base attack

Troops under Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled an overnight raid by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram fighters, who attempted to breach a naval base, killing two of the attackers in the process.

The coordinated defence was launched after the insurgents attacked around 2 a.m., targeting newly acquired swamp buggies meant to boost naval mobility in the marshy terrains of the region.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook handle and reviewed by The Guild, the Nigerian Army confirmed that troops responded swiftly with a joint operation involving ground forces, naval personnel, and aerial units.

“In a well-coordinated joint land, maritime and air operation, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Naval Base Lake Chad in Fish Dam during the early hours of today.

“The terrorists commenced their infiltration attack at about 2 a.m. in an effort to destroy the newly acquired swamp buggies provided by the Borno State Government for waterways clearance in Lake Chad, but were fiercely resisted by personnel of the Naval Base,” it stated.

According to the Nigerian Army, reinforcements from Baga joined the operation, resulting in a firefight that lasted over two hours before the attackers were forced to retreat without reaching the Swamp Buggies.

Military officials said scores of terrorists were neutralized and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered.

However, an ambulance and two other vehicles were destroyed, and several personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The Army further disclosed that air platforms were deployed to pursue the fleeing insurgents along the waterways to prevent any regrouping.