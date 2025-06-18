Army kills two Borno gunmen during Naval base attack

Troops under Operation Hadin Kai have successfully killed two gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members and repelled an overnight raid during an attempt to breach a Naval Base.

The coordinated defence came after the insurgents launched an attack around 2 AM where the attackers tried to destroy recently acquired swamp buggies intended to boost naval mobility in the marshy terrains of the region.

In a statement released and obtained by The Guild on Wednesday, the Nigerian Army confirmed that forces responded swiftly with a joint operation involving ground troops, naval personnel, and aerial units.

“In a well-coordinated joint land, maritime and air operations troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists that attempted to infiltrate the Naval Base Lake Chad in Fish Dam during the early hours of today.

“The terrorists commenced their infiltration attack at about 2 AM to destroy the newly acquired Swamp Boggeys by the Borno State Government for waterways clearance in the Lake Chad but was fiercely resisted by personnel of the Naval Base Lake Chad”

The statement continued further, stating that with reinforcement from Baga, they ensued the terrorists in a firefight that lasted for over two hours before the terrorists retreated having failed to gain access to the Swamp Boggeys.

“While scores were neutralized and IED materials recovered. Minimal incursion was made leading to the destruction of an ambulance and two other vehicles while some personnel were wounded in action.

“The air component platforms are currently conducting follow-on pursuit exploitation on the water ways to further decimate the terrorists”, the statement concluded.

However, despite failing to reach their primary targets, the attackers managed to destroy an ambulance and two other vehicles before retreating with several personnel sustaining injuries during the engagement.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has launched follow-up operations to pursue the fleeing terrorists and prevent any regrouping.