Army kills two Boko Harams, recover logistic supplies in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army, deployed under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have killed two Boko Haram terrorists during clashes in Borno State.

The operation, which led to the deaths of both insurgents, was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to sever the group’s supply chain and weaken its operational capabilities in the region.

A military source who spoke to reporters confirmed that the offensive was launched around 6:00 p.m. yesterday at a suspected insurgent crossing point in Bula Daburu village, located in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the source, the mission, based on intelligence reports, was part of Operation Desert Sanity IV, a broader, intensified offensive by the Joint Task Force in the Northeast aimed at restricting terrorist movements and dismantling their supply routes across the region.



“The soldiers encountered Boko Haram logistics operatives and engaged them with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat,” the source stated.

He added that while several others fled with gunshot wounds, the soldiers recovered items abandoned by the injured insurgents during the firefight.

Recovered items include eight bicycles, two 50-kilogram sacks of rice, 60 packs of macaroni, 60 rubber slippers, 10 metal filing tools used in welding, and 12 sleeping mats.

The Nigerian Army described the operation as another step forward in its campaign to dismantle insurgent logistics networks and restore lasting peace in the Northeast.