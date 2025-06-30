Army kills two Boko Harams before detonating bombs in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai have gunned down two Boko Haram terrorists who were on a mission to plant explosive devices along a strategic highway.

The successful operation was carried out by troops of Sector 2, who ambushed the insurgents based on actionable intelligence indicating the movement of a terrorist cell equipped with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and intent on sabotaging the route.

In addition to neutralizing the insurgents, the troop during the exercise along the Trans-Timbuktu corridor near the Katarko–Goniri axis in Borno, recovered significant items used in terrorizing residents across the state.



Some of the weapons recovered include two AK-47 rifles, loaded magazines, a motorcycle, and various components used for constructing IEDs as well as tools specifically designed to dig into tarred roads for hiding bombs.

A counter-insurgency expert, who reports about security issues from the northern part of the country disclosed this through a statement issued via his social media handle.

“During the encounter, troops engaged the terrorists in a brief but decisive firefight, killing two insurgents and forcing others to flee,” the source said.

“The swift response by the troops not only thwarted a potential attack on military and civilian vehicles but also helped to secure a major supply route frequently targeted by terrorists,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the attack, the military has heightened patrols and intensified road-clearing operations to prevent any future threats in the area.