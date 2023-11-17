Report on Interest
MetroNews

Army kills two Boko Haram, rescue five abductees in Zamfara

By News Desk

By The Guild

In an intensified clearance operation against terrorists and bandits in the North-West states, troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralised two terrorists and rescued five abductees from their den in Zamfara State.

The spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, disclosed this on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

According to him, the troops carried out a coordinated clearance operation on terrorist enclaves on November 16 and 17 at Tugan Gama, Tugan Hausawa, Tugan Nabaru, Yarsabia and Daji Yanayin Kari in the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

During the operation, troops encountered and neutralised two armed terrorists while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Similarly, troops reportedly responded swiftly and timely to a distress call of an armed bandit attack on the Yarkoria community in Wuya District, Anka LGA.

The troops’ “superior firepower” forced the terrorists to abandon the kidnapped victims and flee.

“Five victims, which include a child, 2 females and 3 males, were successfully rescued and reunited with their families,” the statement said.

