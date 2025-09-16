Army kills two Boko Haram, recover weapons in Taraba

As part of efforts to curb the escalating insurgency across the northern region, the Nigerian Army has recorded a major breakthrough as troops of the 6 Brigade, under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), neutralized two members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in separate operations.

Although the troops were unable to eliminate more insurgents during the encounters, several of the armed men were said to have sustained serious injuries before fleeing the scene.

It was learnt that dense forest cover and poor visibility limited the immediate pursuit of the fleeing gunmen, who reportedly abandoned their weapons.

Among the items recovered from the scene were a G3 rifle, a loaded magazine with 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and a motorcycle.

The operation occurred along the Demeva–Chanchanji road in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, where soldiers engaged the insurgents in a fierce gun battle.



A military insider who confirmed the operation on Tuesday revealed that the encounters followed a series of well-coordinated ambushes set up by troops based on intelligence about a planned attack on a rural community.

According to him, the counter-terror push was part of Operation Lafiya Nakowa, launched on September 1 to rid the state of Boko Haram, bandits, and other criminal elements.

“The successes recorded send a clear message to terrorists operating in Taraba, they will find no safe haven,” the source said, adding that more raids are being planned in identified hideouts.