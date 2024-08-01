Army kills two Boko Haram members Borno

The troops of Operation Desert Sanity, Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised two terrorists in Sambisa axis of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops eliminated the terrorists during a joint operation conducted by the troops, alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hybrid Force, in the terrorists’ enclaves in Lantari, Mojori, Bula Malo, and Baramari villages in Bama local government

A source, Zagazola Makama, told newsmen that the operation resulted in the neutralization of two terrorists, while others fled.

The troops recovered quantities of ammunition, including 11 rounds of 7.62mm x 51mm, 23 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm ball (special), 3 rounds of 5.56mm x 45mm NATO, and 3 empty magazines.

There were no reported casualties on the side of the troops.