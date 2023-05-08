Army kills two Boko Haram commanders, others in Borno

Scores of Boko Haram members including two commanders were reported to have been killed by the Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

The two commanders killed by the troops during a gun battle with the terrorists were identified as Sarki and Abu Huzaifa, who led the insurgents.

These commanders and other members whose death forced other members to retreat were said to have been killed during an ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa Forest.

On Monday, sources said that the intelligence-driven operation was carried out yesterday by the troops of the 199 Special Forces and 222 Battalion in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The joint effort was part of the continuation of Operation Lake Sanity II, in Yuwe axis in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

He added that the troops engaged the Boko Haram insurgents after a fierce exchange of fire, they neutralized several terrorists while others withdrew.

“We killed many of them and lost one of our Civilian Joint Task Force members. We recovered ammunition, a motorcycle, eight bicycles, and several logistics items belonging to Sarki in the encounter.

