Army kills two Boko Haram commanders in Borno

The Nigerian Army has killed over two senior terrorist commanders during a precision air interdiction mission at Yuwe in the Sambisa general area of Borno State.

Among those killed during the attack embarked upon to end terrorism within the country were Saddam and Saleh Garin Kago, who were identified as major threats to residents in the state.

Sources who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday said that the early morning strike also eliminated Hussaini Ubaida and Ba Alayi Benbem, while destroying identified terrorist command hideouts and logistics warehouses.

They added that the mission was executed at about 6:08 a.m. yesterday following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) on structures suspected to be terrorists’ commanders’ hideouts and storage facilities within the Yuwe axis.

“Upon confirmation of the targets, various military aircraft and platform, departed base to prosecute the mission. On reaching the objective area, the aircraft acquired and engaged the selected targets with precision-guided stores onboard,” they said.

The sources noted that post-strike battle damage assessment indicated that the identified command hubs and warehouses were effectively destroyed, significantly degrading the operational capacity of the terrorists in the Sambisa corridor.

According to the source, efforts were ongoing to confirm the identities of additional casualties resulting from the strike.

The military high command of Operation Hadin Kai has reaffirmed its commitment to sustain intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling terrorist leadership structures, disrupting supply chains and denying insurgents safe havens.

They stressed that the theartre command will continue to work in synergy with the Air component and other security agencies, to intensify its operations to consolidate recent gains and restore lasting peace in the North-East.