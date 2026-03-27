Army kills two bandits in Zamfara

A clash between operatives of the Nigerian Army and a gang of bandits has resulted in the death of two of the terrorists in Zamfara State.

The troops, in a coordinated military operation in Zamfara confronted the bandits while attempting to pass through a monitored corridor believed to be frequently used by criminal groups to transport supplies and coordinate movements.

The ambush operation was carried out by troops of the 1 Brigade Counter-Terrorism unit under Operation FANSAN YAMMA along the Gada Maya–Makakari road in Anka Local Government Area on Wednesday March 25 leading to the death of the assailants after which several weapons and communication gadgets were also recovered from the terrorists.

An anonymous army officer said that the items recovered included an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a Baofeng radio set, two mobile phones and a motorcycle believed to have been used for transportation and coordination.

The source explained further that the communication devices recovered from the suspects were likely used to relay information between members of the group while carrying out attacks or moving supplies.