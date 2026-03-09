Army kills three terrorists in Sokoto

An attack by operatives of the Nigerian Army has led to the death of three terrorists in Sokoto State.

The troops coordinated a security operation against the Lakurawa insurgents in a prolonged gun duel resulting in the death of the assailants as well as forcing several others into a reported escaped with gunshot wounds.

The military arm held that the operation at the Kadam Forest area of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State followed intelligence reports indicating the Lakurawa outfit had assembled in a forest hideout to coordinate assaults and transport kidnapped victims to concealed camps, hence, leading to an intervention of the army which later conducted search operations in the surrounding forested terrain after which a PKT machine gun, two AK-47 rifles, several ammunition belts, magazines, communication radios, three motorcycles and a mobile phone believed to have been used by members of the armed group were recovered.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven deployments and coordinated action by our troops,” a senior Army commander said, adding that the swift response prevented the terrorists from executing their planned attacks.

“Our troops remain fully committed to protecting communities,”he added. “We will continue aggressive patrols and follow-up operations to prevent these criminals from regrouping or threatening innocent citizens.”