Army kills three Boko Haram in Borno

As part of its counter-insurgency operations aimed at disrupting persistent banditry and insurgent attacks in parts of the northern region, which have left many residents displaced, troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised three members of the Boko Haram insurgent group in Borno State.

The success of the operation followed actionable intelligence that enabled troops to anticipate the terrorists’ movements and prepare a decisive response, leading to a brief but intense engagement that forced other fighters to flee.

Explaining the encounter, a military source said, “Troops moved swiftly after receiving credible intelligence, laid an ambush along the identified route, and engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire, killing three of them on the spot.”

The source further disclosed that two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the scene, adding that several other insurgents escaped with gunshot injuries.

The operation was carried out by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, working alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, during an ambush between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno State.

The source added that the action formed part of sustained, intelligence-driven efforts to deny Boko Haram freedom of movement across the North-East.

“Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with local security volunteers, will continue to intensify intelligence-led operations until lasting peace is restored in the region,” he said.