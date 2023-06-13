Army kills three bandits in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed no fewer than three bandits, as part of efforts to rid Zamfara State and North-Western region of the country of banditry.

The bandits were said to have been killed by the troops yesterday in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this in a statement released to journalists in Abuja.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji today 12 June 2023 conducted ambush operation to bandits hideout at Kairu/Kyaram villages in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State,” the statement read.

“During the operation, troops made contact with terrorists and following a fire fight, three (3) terrorists were neutralized.”

He said the military high command commended the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji for the success recorded in the operation.

Similarly, the Command also urged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorists and all criminal activities within their area.

