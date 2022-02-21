Report on Interest
Army kills terrorists, recovers weapons during clashes in Adamawa

By Esther Kalu
Nigerian Army displayed series of weapons recovered from members of terrorist groups in Adamawa. Photo: Nigerian Army.

Scores of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were reported to have been killed and arms as well as ammunition recovered by the Nigerian Army in Adamawa State.

It was learnt that the Army’s troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) killed the gunmen and recovered the arms and ammunition from the terrorists during clashes in Madagali axis of the State.

Through a statement released on Monday by Nigerian Army on Facebook, it said that they were attacked while withdrawing from the state.

In the statement released on Monday, the Army said that the clashes was to determine the superiority between the gunmen and the troops of the region.

Aside from that, the statement explained that weapons, equipment and unexploded Improvised Explosive Device(IED) were recovered from the clash scene.

Parts of the statement read: “Based on intelligence report, in the early of today Monday troops of 144 Battalion Magadali-Adamawa State in conjunction with Civilian JTF laid an ambush on withdrawing ISWAP/BHT after a superiority clash between the terrorists were neutralized at Mandara mountain.”

