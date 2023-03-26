Army kills terrorist commander, 40 others in Borno

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai has killed no fewer than 41 terrorists including a Commander of Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Zahra, in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the troops stormed the terrorists hideout in the council after collaborating with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to end the Boko Haram grip on the communities.

The troops eliminated the terrorists in a silent intelligence-led midnight Offensive, Coordinated by Maj. Gen. Shaibu Waidi, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, in Mukdolo, GUPDILO and Bone villages, located between Dikwa, Ngala and Mafa.

The raid followed attacks in the past days, believed to be by the Islamist sect, which killed 36 fishermen in GUPDILO while returning from Mukdolo under Ngala Local Government bordering Dikwa village on March 10 2023.

The armed terrorists headed by Abu Darda and Abu Muhammed, also stormed Mafa town in the early morning hours of March 19th, a few hours after the elections, but the attack was thwarted by the troops, resulting in the killing of scores of the terrorists and recovery of two of their gun trucks.

Consequently upon the major offensive, military equipment including One gun truck, three Dushka, motorcycles and several other weapons were recovered from the bursted terrorists base.

The terrorist Commander, (Amir Jaysh) Abu Mohammed, in company of few fighters reportedly fled in disarray due to the superior fire power from the soldiers, thus abandoning their properties worth millions of Naira in the terrorists’ house which were destroyed by the troops.

