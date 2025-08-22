Army kills seven bandits, recovers four motorcycles in Katsina

The Nigerian Army has killed seven suspected bandits and recovered four motorcycles after engaging the gunmen in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was learnt that the troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA went after the gunmen after receiving an intelligence report on the movement of bandits in Baba village area of the council.

As gathered, the deceased gunmen and their colleagues were identified by the army after over two hours of clashes as those behind attacks on farming communities across the state.

“Our troops engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, neutralising seven of them while others escaped with injuries,” the source confirmed.

The military said the effort is part of an intensified campaign across frontline local government areas to dismantle hideouts and guarantee the safety of rural dwellers during the rainy season.

Military authorities have, however, urged residents to continue sharing credible information with security agencies, stressing that collaboration remains vital in restoring peace to the North West.