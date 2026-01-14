Army kills seven bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has intensified its offensive against criminal networks, killing seven bandits in Kaduna during coordinated operations that dismantled a key hideout and disrupted kidnapping activities.

Security sources said the successful military action dealt a significant blow to armed groups operating across vulnerable communities and helped restore confidence and stability in the region.

Details of the operation showed that troops, acting on credible intelligence, carried out the raid in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State yesterday.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama disclosed in a post on X that soldiers encountered armed resistance after storming a known criminal enclave, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire that left four suspects dead, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Recovered items from the hideout included a locally fabricated rifle, five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two motorcycles suspected to have been used for criminal activities,” Makama said.

Preliminary security findings also linked the neutralized suspects to a notorious gang responsible for kidnappings and violent attacks along the Ganawuri–Manchok corridor in southern Kaduna.

In a related operation, troops responded to intelligence on the abduction of a young woman, Miss Immaculate Samuel, who was kidnapped from Kajim Village, also in Kaura LGA.

During the ensuing pursuit, another gun duel occurred, resulting in the killing of three additional bandits and the safe rescue of the victim.

Following her rescue, Samuel was debriefed by security personnel and later reunited with her family, as the military reaffirmed its resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements across the state.