Army kills more terrorists, recovers ammunition in Borno

Another group of terrorists were reported to have been killed and arms, as well as ammunition, were said to have been recovered by the Nigerian Army from the gunmen identified to be members of Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

Ammunitions recovered from the armed men by the troops of 402 SF Brigade were a large cache of Weapons, Bombs, 1 Mowag Armed Personnel Carrier (APC), one TCV amongst others.

Also, the troops 26 Task Force brigade engaged the terrorists in Fadagwe village, where the gunmen were forced to retreat after they were unable to overcome the military officers.

The recovered ammunition and casualties recorded were confirmed by the Nigerian Army in a statement released on its official social media handle.

Through the statement released on Tuesday, the Nigerian Army disclosed that the troops of 402 SF Brigade neutralised the terrorists during clashes at Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State.

After conducting its clearance operation, the Army later took over the area and kept watch on terrorists making Borno state their settlement to avert further destruction by the terrorists.

Part of the statement read: “In continuation of NA clearance operations and dominating the battlefield, troops of 402 SF Brigade yesterday 21 Feb 2022 neutralized several ISWAP/BHT terrorists at Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State. Troops recovered a large cache of Weapons, Bombs, 1 Mowag APC, 1 TCV amongst others.

“Similarly, troops 26 Task Force brigade conducted clearance operation & aggressive patrol to Fadagwe village and adjoining settlements in Borno State. The terrorists withdrew in disarray due to troops’ superior firepower. Several operational vehicles of the terrorists were recovered”.

Recall that The Guild had earlier reported that “The Nigerian Army had killed scores of terrorists and recovered weapons during a clash in Adamawa State,” another Army troops of 402 Special Force Brigade had yesterday killed several Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists at Timbukta in Borno.

